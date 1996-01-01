How would the U.S. government most likely respond to a slump in the economy using fiscal policy?
A
Decrease government spending and raise taxes to reduce the budget deficit.
B
Maintain current levels of government spending and taxation to avoid market intervention.
C
Increase government spending and/or reduce taxes to stimulate aggregate demand.
D
Implement contractionary monetary policy to control inflation.
1
Step 1: Understand the goal of fiscal policy during an economic slump. The government aims to stimulate economic activity and increase aggregate demand to counteract the downturn.
Step 2: Identify the two main tools of fiscal policy: government spending and taxation. Increasing government spending injects money directly into the economy, while reducing taxes increases consumers' disposable income.
Step 3: Recognize that increasing government spending and/or reducing taxes are expansionary fiscal policies designed to boost aggregate demand, leading to higher output and employment.
Step 4: Contrast this with contractionary fiscal policy, which involves decreasing government spending or increasing taxes, typically used to reduce inflation rather than address a slump.
Step 5: Conclude that in response to a slump, the U.S. government would most likely increase government spending and/or reduce taxes to stimulate aggregate demand and promote economic recovery.
