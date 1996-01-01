Which of the following steps has the federal government taken to reduce the burden of unfunded mandates?
A
Eliminating all federal mandates on state and local governments
B
Transferring the responsibility for mandates entirely to private organizations
C
Increasing federal grants for all state programs regardless of mandate status
D
Passing the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act to require cost analysis and consultation with state and local governments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what an unfunded mandate is: a federal requirement imposed on state or local governments without providing federal funds to cover the associated costs.
Recognize that eliminating all federal mandates or transferring responsibilities entirely to private organizations are extreme measures that are not typically used by the federal government.
Know that increasing federal grants for all state programs regardless of mandate status is not a targeted approach to address unfunded mandates specifically.
Identify that the federal government has passed legislation, such as the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act, which requires federal agencies to perform cost analysis and consult with state and local governments before imposing mandates.
Conclude that this legislative approach helps reduce the burden of unfunded mandates by promoting transparency and collaboration, rather than eliminating mandates or shifting responsibilities.
