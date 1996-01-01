Which of the following statements is consistent with what happened during the Great Recession (2007-2009)?
A
Government spending was drastically reduced to balance the budget.
B
Many banks faced significant losses due to defaults on subprime mortgages.
C
Housing prices increased steadily throughout the period.
D
Unemployment rates fell sharply as the economy rapidly expanded.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the Great Recession (2007-2009), which was a severe global economic downturn triggered by the collapse of the housing bubble and financial crisis.
Step 2: Analyze the statement about government spending. During the Great Recession, many governments increased spending to stimulate the economy, rather than drastically reducing it to balance the budget.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement about banks and subprime mortgages. The crisis was largely caused by defaults on subprime mortgages, which led to significant losses for many banks and financial institutions.
Step 4: Consider the statement about housing prices. Housing prices actually fell sharply during the Great Recession due to the bursting of the housing bubble, not increased steadily.
Step 5: Review the statement about unemployment rates. Unemployment rates rose significantly during the Great Recession as the economy contracted, so they did not fall sharply.
