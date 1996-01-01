Which of the following statements regarding the Great Recession (2007-2009) is correct?
A
The unemployment rate remained stable throughout the Great Recession.
B
The financial crisis had little impact on global financial markets.
C
The Great Recession was caused by a sudden increase in government spending.
D
The crisis was primarily triggered by the collapse of the housing bubble and widespread defaults on subprime mortgages.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the Great Recession (2007-2009), which was a severe global economic downturn triggered by financial market disruptions.
Step 2: Analyze the unemployment rate during the Great Recession. Recognize that unemployment increased significantly rather than remaining stable, indicating economic distress.
Step 3: Consider the impact on global financial markets. The crisis caused widespread turmoil, contradicting the statement that it had little impact.
Step 4: Evaluate the causes of the Great Recession. It was not caused by a sudden increase in government spending, but rather by the collapse of the housing bubble and defaults on subprime mortgages.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is that the crisis was primarily triggered by the collapse of the housing bubble and widespread defaults on subprime mortgages, which led to a financial crisis and economic recession.
Watch next
Master Great Recession with a bite sized video explanation from Brian