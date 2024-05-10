14. The Financial System
Shifts in the Market for Loanable Funds
The scientists at University of Coloralabaska have discovered an insanely efficient teleportation device useful that revolutionized the shipping and delivery industry. How would this invention affect the market for loanable funds?
Demand for loanable funds would increase, leading to a higher equilibrium interest rate
Demand for loanable funds would increase, leading to a lower equilibrium interest rate
Demand for loanable funds would decrease, leading to a higher equilibrium interest rate
Demand for loanable funds would decrease, leading to a lower equilibrium interest rate
