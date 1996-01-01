How does the dynamic model of aggregate supply and aggregate demand explain the occurrence of inflation in an economy?
A
Inflation is explained by a decrease in aggregate demand relative to aggregate supply.
B
Inflation arises when aggregate demand grows faster than aggregate supply, causing upward pressure on prices.
C
Inflation results from aggregate supply and aggregate demand both decreasing at the same rate.
D
Inflation occurs only when aggregate supply increases while aggregate demand remains constant.
Step 1: Understand the dynamic aggregate supply (AS) and aggregate demand (AD) model, which explains how the overall price level and output in an economy are determined by the interaction of aggregate demand and aggregate supply curves over time.
Step 2: Recognize that inflation refers to a sustained increase in the general price level, which occurs when demand for goods and services exceeds the economy's capacity to produce them at current prices.
Step 3: Analyze the relationship between aggregate demand and aggregate supply: if aggregate demand grows faster than aggregate supply, there is excess demand in the economy, putting upward pressure on prices and causing inflation.
Step 4: Contrast this with scenarios where aggregate demand decreases relative to aggregate supply, which would typically lead to lower price levels or deflation, not inflation.
Step 5: Conclude that inflation in the dynamic AS-AD model is best explained by aggregate demand increasing more rapidly than aggregate supply, leading to a rise in the price level.
