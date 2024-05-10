3. Supply and Demand
Which of the following situations would lead to an increase in the equilibrium price of carrots and a decrease in the equilibrium quantity of carrots sold?
An increase in the price of hummus, a complement to carrots
An increase in the price of celery, a substitute for carrots
An increase in the price of fertilizer, an input for carrots
An increase in consumers' incomes, assuming carrots are a normal good
