10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Osmolarity Factors for Microbial Growth
An organism that requires an environment of high salt concentration describes an Extreme…
A cell is most likely to experience plasmolysis (contraction or shrinking of the cell) when…
All organisms have specific environmental conditions in which they thrive. Most organisms cannot live in extremely salty environments. If a bacterium that normally lives in a fresh water environment is placed in an environment that is excessively salty, what will happen?
There are two groups of bacteria which live in the Great Salt Lake:Halobacterium and Halococcus. The Great Salt Lake's average salinity is around 13%. What class of microbes do the Halobacterium and Halococcus species belong to?
Cells that shrink in hypertonic solutions such as saltwater are responding to ___________ pressure.
a. Optimum growth temperature
b. Maximum growth temperature
c. Minimum growth temperature
d. Metabolic threshold
Obligate ___________ exist in salt ponds because of their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.
How is Halobacterium salinarum distinctive?
a. It is absolutely dependent on high salt concentrations to maintain its cell wall.
b. It is found in terrestrial volcanic habitats.
c. It photosynthesizes without chlorophyll.
d. It can survive 5 million rad of radiation.