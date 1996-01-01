20. Adaptive Immunity
Antibodies
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
_________ is another name for antibodies.594views1rank
- Multiple Choice
An antibody's variable region:
1. Varies in amino acid sequence to allow different antibodies to bind different antigens.
2. Is located in the hinge and stem regions of an antibody.
3. Is a portion of the light chain of an antibody.
4. Is a portion of the heavy chain of an antibody.612views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Genetic recombination frequently occurs in the body’s B cell population. Why is this advantageous to the
immune system?362views
- Textbook Question
DRAW IT
a. In the following graph, at time A the host was injected with tetanus toxoid. Show the response to a booster dose at time B.
b. Draw the antibody response of this same individual to exposure to a new antigen at time B.
<IMAGE>566views
- Textbook Question
How would each of the following prevent infection?
a. antibodies against Neisseria gonorrhoeae fimbriae
b. antibodies against host cell mannose637views
- Textbook Question
Explain why a person who recovers from a disease can attend others with the disease without fear of contracting it.684views
- Textbook Question
Match the following choices to questions 1–4:
a. innate resistance
b. naturally acquired active immunity
c. naturally acquired passive immunity
d. artificially acquired active immunity
e. artificially acquired passive immunity
A newborn’s immunity to yellow fever.623views
- Multiple ChoiceHow many chemically distinct classes of human immunoglobulins are there?17views