20. Adaptive Immunity
Classes of Antibodies
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT an immunoglobin class?777views
- Multiple Choice
______ is the first immunoglobulin class produced during a primary response.561views
- Multiple Choice
Which antibody class crosses the placenta from mother to child?651views
- Multiple Choice
_______ is the immunoglobulin class that neutralizes viruses in the intestinal tract.495views
- Open Question
Match the following antibody classes with their description:
a) IgA.
b) IgG.
c) IgE.
___ First antibody produced during primary response.
___ Protects mucous membranes.
___ Most abundant antibody.
___ Found on the surface of B cells.
___ Triggers allergic reactions to allergens.379views3rank
- Textbook Question
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
Antibodies that protect the fetus and newborn.742views
- Textbook Question
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
The first antibodies synthesized; especially effective against microorganisms.628views
- Textbook Question
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
Antibodies that are bound to mast cells and involved in allergic reactions.717views