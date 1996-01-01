7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements
Streptococcus bacteria have what shape?
What is the morphology of the cells in the image below?
Vibrio cholerae causes the disease cholera. Based on the name of the bacterium, what is its shape?
Which of the following is mismatched:
Match the following cell morphologies with the correct description:
1) ______:Diplobacilli A. Long spiral with flexible cells.
2) ______:Streptococci B. Single rod-shaped cell.
3) ______:Vibrio C. 2 rod-shaped cells that remain attached.
4) ______:Diplococci D. Cluster of 4 spherical cells arranged on one plane.
5) ______:Spirochete E. 2 spherical cells that remain attached.
6) ______:Tetrad F. Comma-shaped, short & bent cells.
7) ______:Single Bacillus G. 2 short rod-shaped (or oval) cells that remain attached.
8) ______:Coccobacilli H. Chain-like pattern of spherical cells.
9) ______:Staphylococci I. Cluster of 8 spherical cells arranged like a cube.
10) ______:Spirillium J. Curved rod that forms a spiral.
11) ______:Sarcinae K. Chain-like pattern of rod-shaped cells.
12) ______:Streptobacilli L. Cluster of many spherical cells in a randomized pattern.
DRAW IT Diagram each of the following flagellar arrangements:
a. lophotrichous
b. monotrichous
c. peritrichous
d. amphitrichous
e. polar
Endospore formation is called (a) ________. It is initiated by (b) ________. Formation of a new cell from an endospore is called (c) ________. This process is triggered by (d) ________.
DRAW IT Draw the bacterial shapes listed in (a), (b), and (c). Then draw the shapes in (d), (e), and (f), showing how they are special conditions of a, b, and c, respectively.
a. spiral
b. bacillus
c. coccus
d. spirochetes
e. staphylococci
f. streptobacilli