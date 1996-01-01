8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Mitosis & Meiosis
- Multiple Choice
The correct sequence for the phases of mitosis is:
- Multiple Choice
In Meiosis I, cytokinesis usually occurs after telophase I and produces:
a) Four diploid cells.
b) Two haploid cells.
c) Four haploid cells.
d) Two diploid cells.
- Multiple Choice
In Meiosis II, ________ cells are divided into 4 ___________ daughter cells.
a) Diploid; Haploid.
b) Haploid; Diploid.
c) Haploid; Haploid.
d) Diploid; Diploid.
- Textbook Question
Which of the following sequences reflects the correct order of events in mitosis?
a. telophase, anaphase, metaphase, prophase
b. prophase, anaphase, metaphase, telophase
c. telophase, prophase, metaphase, anaphase
d. prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase
- Textbook Question
Which of the following statements accurately describes prophase?
a. The cell appears to have a line of chromosomes across the midregion.
b. The nuclear envelope becomes visible.
c. The cell constructs microtubules to form a spindle.
d. Chromatids separate and become known as chromosomes.
- Textbook Question
Multiple nuclear divisions without cytoplasmic divisions result in cells called _________.
a. mycoses
b. coenocytes
c. haustoria
d. a pseudohypha
- Textbook Question
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. _________Mitosis
2. _________Meiosis
3. _________Homologous chromosomes
4. _________Crossing over
5. _________Cytokinesis
A. Cytoplasmic division
B. Diploid nuclei producing haploid nuclei
C. Results in genetic variation
D. Carry similar genes
E. Diploid nuclei producing diploid nuclei