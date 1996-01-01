20. Adaptive Immunity
Review of Adaptive Immunity
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
How are T cell receptors similar in function to B cell receptors?745views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not typical of an immunogenic antigen?453views
- Multiple Choice
In opsonization with IgG, why would it be important that IgG react with the antigen BEFORE a phagocytic cell recognizes the antibody molecule?545views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Why would a person who has their tonsils removed be more susceptible to certain types of infections of the
throat and respiratory tract?389views
- Textbook Question
Indicate the true statements and correct the false statements so they are true.
a. B cells are activated by antigen-presenting cells.
b. T cytotoxic cells are activated by antigens bound to MHC I.
c. Upon activation, T helper cells stimulate T cytotoxic cells and B cells.
d. IgG is the first antibody made during a primary response.
e. T-dependent antigens rely on TH cells to activate B cells.565views
- Textbook Question
Select all the false statements about artificially acquired immunity. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It can be passive.
b. It can be active.
c. It may be generated by vaccines.
d. It is a form of autoimmunity.
e. It may generate memory cells.
f. An example includes the transfer of antibodies across the placenta.555views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is the most suggestive of an anaphylactic reaction? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Sudden fever
b. A localized rash
c. Nasal congestion
d. Hemorrhage
e. Respiratory distress519views
- Textbook Question
If parents in the United States decline or delay vaccinations for their children because they fear the refuted claim of a link between vaccinations and autism, which of the following is a possible result? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. A decrease in diagnosis of autism with a decrease of vaccinations
b. An increase in diagnosis of autism with an increase of vaccinations
c. An increase in the administration of subunit vaccines
d. A decrease in herd immunity
e. An increase in public demand for inactivated vaccines604views