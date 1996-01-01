21. Principles of Disease
Viruses Evade the Immune Response
- Multiple Choice
Host cells that are infected with a virus should undergo apoptosis. However, some viruses can prevent host cells from undergoing apoptosis and thus allowing the virus to continue to replicate within the infected cell. All of the following are ways viruses prevent host cell apoptosis except which of these answers?419views1rank
- Multiple Choice
A virus that causes the infected host cell to express and present 'fake' MHC I molecules on its surface is evading detection from which host immune cells?436views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Some viruses want to be engulfed by phagocytic immune cells. These viruses use some of the same survival mechanisms that bacterial pathogens use to survive and replicate within a phagocyte. Those mechanisms include all of the following except which of these answers?339views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about viruses is false?720views3rank
- Textbook Question
Antibodies against HIV are ineffective for all of the following reasons except
a. the fact that antibodies aren’t made against HIV.
b. transmission by cell–cell fusion.
c. antigenic changes.
d. latency.
e. persistence of virus particles in vacuoles.506views
- Textbook Question
How can viruses and protozoa avoid being killed by the host’s immune response?603views