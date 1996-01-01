20. Adaptive Immunity
Introduction to B Lymphocytes
Match the correct form of adaptive immunity to the scenarios below.
A. Cell-Mediated Immunity. B. Humoral Immunity
_____1. A macrophage acting as an APC is activated by a CD4 effector cell.
_____2. A naive B cell is activated after binding an antigen and differentiates into a plasma cell.
_____3. Responds to exogenous antigens.
_____4. Responds to endogenous antigens.
_____5. A liver cell infected with a virus undergoes apoptosis when signaled by a CD8 effector cell.
- Multiple Choice
What is the difference between a TCR and a BCR?
- Multiple Choice
A naive B cell is activated when:
- Multiple Choice
Antibodies are made by:
- Multiple Choice
In which of the following sites in the body can B cells be found?
- Textbook Question
Match the cell to its stated feature. Some features will be assigned more than once.
<IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.
- Textbook Question
