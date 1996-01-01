16. Microbial Genetics
Introduction to Mutations
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following mutations, occurring just after the start codon in the mRNA is likely to have the most serious effects on the polypeptide product?
- Multiple Choice
A single base substitution is LEAST likely to be deleterious (dangerous) when the change results in _____.
- Multiple Choice
______ mutations occur randomly & ______ mutations are deliberate & occur due to an external source:
- Textbook Question
Why are mutation and recombination important in the process of natural selection and the evolution of organisms?
- Textbook Question
Classify the effects of the following mutations as missense, nonsense, or silent (use the
genetic code table in the chapter to help you):
a. mRNA codon AUG is mutated to AUC
b. mRNA codon UAC is mutated to UAA
c. mRNA codon GGC is mutated to GGG
d. mRNA codon UAA is mutated to UAG
e. mRNA codon UGG is mutated to CGA
- Textbook Question
Assume a clinical sample yields a strain of S. aureus containing a plasmid that encodes two antimicrobial-resistance genes. How did the bacterium most likely acquire these new resistance genes?
a. The strain was intrinsically resistant.
b. The strain obtained the genes through horizontal gene transfer.
c. The strain acquired the genes by a random mutation.
d. The strain picked up the genes by an efflux pump.
e. The strain acquired the genes through cell division events.
- Textbook Question
Insertions and deletions in the genetic code are also called ___________ mutations.