12. Microbial Metabolism
Types of Phosphorylation
Multiple Choice
Substrate-level phosphorylation is utilized to create ATP in which steps of aerobic cellular respiration?
a) Electron Transport Chain and Chemiosmosis.
b) Glycolysis and Pyruvate Oxidation.
c) Pyruvate Oxidation and Krebs cycle.
d) Glycolysis and Krebs cycle.
Multiple Choice
Which type of phosphorylation synthesizes ATP using an enzyme that transfers a phosphate group to ADP?
a) Adaptive Phosphorylation.
b) Oxidative Phosphorylation.
c) Substrate-level Phosphorylation.
d) Product-level Phosphorylation.
Multiple Choice
The largest amount of ATP made by cellular respiration is created by the process of ______________, in the _____________ steps of aerobic cellular respiration.
a) Substrate-level phosphorylation; first.
b) Oxidative phosphorylation; first.
c) Oxidative phosphorylation; final.
d) Substrate-level phosphorylation; final.
Textbook Question
There are three mechanisms for the phosphorylation of ADP to produce ATP. Write the name of the mechanism that describes each of the reactions in the following table.

Textbook Question
All of the energy-producing biochemical reactions that occur in cells, such as photophosphorylation and glycolysis, are ________ reactions.719views
Textbook Question
Why is the phosphorus cycle important?898views
Textbook Question
_______________________ is a process that relies on a phosphorylated intermediate to directly convert ADP to ATP.581views