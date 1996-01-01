10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Measuring Growth by Direct Cell Counts
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Direct microscopic cell counting is a method where the microbiologist counts the number of microbes in a fraction of the microbial culture to:947views5rank
- Multiple Choice
Determining the number of cells within a culture is important. However, counting each and every cell with the human eye is tedious and extremely time consuming. Which of these is a method of cell counting that does not require a scientist to count each and every cell?745views5rank
- Textbook Question
Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description. <IMAGE>514views
- Textbook Question
Choose the false statement about turbidity as an enumeration method.
a. It is an indirect enumeration method.
b. It is performed using a spectrophotometer.
c. It must be done using a liquid culture.
d. It differentiates between live and dead cells.
e. It is a rapid enumeration method.545views
- Textbook Question
A Coulter counter is a(n)_______.
a. statistical estimation using 15 dilution tubes and a table of numbers to estimate the number of bacteria per milliliter
b. indirect method of counting microorganisms
c. device that directly counts microbes as they pass through a tube in front of an electronic detector
d. device that directly counts microbes that are differentially stained with fluorescent dyes515views
- Textbook Question
If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?511views