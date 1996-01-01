21. Principles of Disease
Immune Response Damage to the Host
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Why might pathogenic 'remains' released from a phagocytic cell be dangerous to the surrounding cells?603views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Overall our immune system protects us from foreign invaders and pathogens. Which of the following are ways in which our immune system inadvertently damages our body?572views2rank
- Textbook Question
NAME IT The Fc region of this protein causes degranulation when it binds to basophils.537views
- Textbook Question
Desensitization to prevent an allergic response can be accomplished by injecting small, repeated doses of
a. IgE antibodies.
b. the antigen (allergen).
c. histamine.
d. IgG antibodies.
e. antihistamine.581views
- Textbook Question
What does pluripotent mean?
a. ability of a single cell to develop into an embryonic or adult stem cell
b. ability of a stem cell to develop into many different cell types
c. a cell without MHC I and MHC II antigens
d. ability of a single stem cell to heal different types of diseases
e. ability of an adult cell to become a stem cell549views
- Textbook Question
Cytotoxic autoimmunity differs from immune complex autoimmunity in that cytotoxic reactions
a. involve antibodies.
b. do not involve complement.
c. are caused by T cells.
d. do not involve IgE antibodies.
e. none of the above508views