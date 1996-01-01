17. Biotechnology
The Steps of PCR
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists the steps in order for one cycle of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)?772views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Why is a DNA polymerase from a thermophilic bacterium used in PCR?3463views8rank
- Multiple Choice
PCR is known for its power of amplifying a target DNA sequence at a high speed. Each cycle can double the number of DNA molecules (target sequence). Which of the following is CORRECT regarding PCR?780views4rank
- Multiple Choice
If you start with one double-stranded DNA molecule and you perform SIX cycles of PCR, how many double- stranded copies of the DNA will you have?864views3rank
- Textbook Question
Suppose you want multiple copies of a gene you have synthesized. How would you obtain the necessary copies by cloning? By PCR?541views
- Textbook Question
You have a small gene that you want replicated by PCR. You add fluorescent dye-labeled nucleotides to the PCR thermal cycler. After three replication cycles, what percentage of the DNA single strands will fluoresce?
a. 0%
b. 12.5%
c. 50%
d. 87.5%
e. 100%534views
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 9 and 10:
a. C. trachomatis
b. E. coli
c. Mycobacterium hominis
d. S. saprophyticus
In cases of NGU, diagnosis is made using PCR to detect microbial DNA.518views
- Textbook Question
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ A thermocycler separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.476views