21. Principles of Disease
Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host
- Multiple Choice
The components which make up an exotoxin are:656views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Vibrio cholerae is the bacterium which causes the disease cholera. Vibrio cholerae is a toxigenic bacterium, meaning it creates toxins. The toxin created by Vibrio cholerae is and A-B toxin which disrupts the ionic balance of the host's intestinal cell membranes. This results in vomiting, diarrhea, and severe dehydration in infected individuals which could lead to death. The toxin created by Vibrio cholerae is an A-B toxin and a _________ toxin.968views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Even though chemotherapy is used as a treatment for cancers it also causes cellular damage. Chemotherapy drugs possess toxins that attempt to target and destroy rapidly dividing cells, such as tumor cells. The toxins found in chemotherapy drugs are _________.548views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Anthrax is a serious illness caused by the Bacillus anthracis bacteria. The Bacillus anthracis bacteria create a dangerous toxin composed of three protein parts. Each individual part of the toxin does not cause symptoms of disease. However, when the three parts are combined, the toxin causes disease. Scientists know that one part of the toxin allows attachment to the host cells while the other two parts cause disease. The anthrax toxin is an example of a ____ toxin.929views3rank
- Textbook Question
What bacteria are identified by a positive coagulase test? What bacteria are characterized as group A beta-hemolytic?775views
- Textbook Question
E. coli bacteria are part of the normal microbiota of the intestines and can cause gastroenteritis. Explain why this one species is both beneficial and harmful.623views
- Textbook Question
Assume your patient has a superantigen circulating in their blood. Select the single statement that is most likely to apply to your patient. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They are at risk for endotoxic shock.
b. They are not up to date on their vaccinations.
c. They are infected with a Gram-positive microbe.
d. They do not have a fever.
e. They have a viral infection.621views
- Textbook Question
Define the class of each listed exotoxin as type I, II, or III:
a. Superantigen
b. Hemolysins
c. Staphylococcus aureus enterotoxins that cause food poisoning
d. AB toxin
e. Membrane-damaging toxins
f. Phospholipases802views