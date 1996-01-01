21. Principles of Disease
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression
Times and dates of Bob's symptoms of disease:
- January 7th:Bob is scratched and bitten by a stray dog.
- January 9th:The stray dog is found dead. Animal control finds that the dog has Yersinia pestis (bubonic plague).
- January 10th:Bob has fever, chills, and vomiting.
- January 11th:Bob is hospitalized with diarrhea & has swollen lymph nodes.
- Doctors find Bob is infected with Yersinia pestis and give him antibiotics.
- January 21st:Bob's vitals return to normal and he is released from the hospital.
Identify the incubation period for Bob's case of the bubonic plague:
Identify the prodromal period for Bob's case of the bubonic plague:
Most individuals become infected with varicella zoster virus (VZV) during childhood which results in a disease commonly known as chicken pox. After the individual recovers from chicken pox the virus remains dormant in their body. This virus will commonly re-emerge when the individual reaches an advanced age and cause a disease commonly known as shingles. The shingles disease is what stage in the disease progression of the varicella zoster virus?
Individuals infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) begin to show flu-like symptoms 2-4 weeks after infection. During this period, HIV is rapidly multiplying in the body. HIV will continue to slowly multiply within infected individuals for the remainder of their lives (although this can be lessened with antiretroviral therapy). HIV is an example of what type of disease?
Which of the following is usually transmitted by contaminated water?
a. Chlamydia
b. leptospirosis
c. syphilis
d. trichomoniasis
e. none of the above
Indicate whether each of the following conditions is typical of subacute, chronic, or acute infections.
a. The patient experiences a rapid onset of malaise; symptoms last 5 days.
b. The patient experiences cough and breathing difficulty for months.
c. The patient has no apparent symptoms and is a known carrier.
Distinguish symptoms from signs as signals of disease.
How can a local infection become a systemic infection?