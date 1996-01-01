12. Microbial Metabolism
ATP
Which of the following statements is true?
a) ADP contains more potential energy than ATP.
b) Following hydrolysis, ATP can give off one phosphate group and usable energy, whereas ADP cannot.
c) The energy produced by ATP comes from the breaking of the bond between two phosphate groups.
d) AMP and ADP contain the same amount of potential energy.
Which of the following is the most correct interpretation of the figure?
a) Energy from food sources can be used directly for performing cellular work.
b) ADP + Pi are a set of molecules that store energy.
c) ATP is a molecule that acts as an intermediary to store energy for cellular work.
d) Pi acts as a shuttle molecule to move energy from ATP to ADP.
How does ATP participate in energy-coupling reactions?
a) Hydrolysis of ATP fuels endergonic reactions.
b) Hydrolysis of ADP fuels endergonic reactions.
c) Synthesis of ATP fuels exergonic reactions.
d) Synthesis of ADP fuels exergonic reactions.
The best definition of ATP is that it is
a. a molecule stored for food use.
b. a molecule that supplies energy to do work.
c. a molecule stored for an energy reserve.
d. a molecule used as a source of phosphate.
Which of the following is false? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. ATP is used to fuel cellular work.
b. ATP is a specialized ribonucleotide.
c. Energy is released from ATP by breaking off phosphate groups.
d. ATP is used to fuel exergonic reactions.
Indicate the true statements about ATP, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. ATP is made using anabolic reactions.
b. Substrate-level phosphorylation converts ATP to ADP.
c. ATP is commonly used by cells to store energy.
d. ATP is used to jump-start cellular respiration.
e. Catabolic reactions are used to make ATP.
f. In cellular respiration, the most ATP is made by glycolysis.
g. ATP can be made by phosphorylating ADP.