11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth
Which of the following questions are important to answer before attempting to control a microbial population?
Which microbe has the highest level of resistance to control methods that humans currently possess?
The decimal reduction time refers to the amount of time it takes to which of the following?
Which microbial control method is most effective for killing a population of Bacteria X?
How do autoclaving, hot air, and ultra-high-temperature pasteurization illustrate the concept of equivalent treatments?
Define drug resistance. How is it produced? What measures can be taken to minimize drug resistance?
List the advantages of using two chemotherapeutic agents simultaneously to treat a disease. What problem can occur when two drugs are used?
Which of the following modes of action would not be fungicidal?
a. inhibition of peptidoglycan synthesis
b. inhibition of mitosis
c. injury to the plasma membrane
d. inhibition of nucleic acid synthesis
e. All of the above are fungicidal modes of action.565views