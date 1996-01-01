19. Innate Immunity
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes
- Multiple Choice
Which granulocyte is the first to respond to an infection, has hydrolytic enzymes in its granules, and possesses the ability of phagocytosis?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a phagocytic cell found in the human body?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers are characteristics or roles of granulocytes?
- Multiple Choice
White blood cells are referred to as _________.
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is false regarding histamine?
a. Histamine is a vasodilator.
b. Histamine increases vascular permeability.
c. Histamine is a pro-inflammatory factor.
d. Histamine is a pyrogen.
e. Histamine is released by leukocytes.559views
- Textbook Question
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Phagocytes exhibit chemotaxis toward a pathogen.
- Textbook Question
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ NETs are webs produced by neutrophils to trap microbes.
- Textbook Question
Classify each defense as either first-line, second-line cellular, or second-line molecular:
Inflammation
Neutrophils
Skin
Antimicrobial peptides
Lysozyme
Stomach acid
Eosinophils
Fever
Complement proteins
Mucus
Iron-binding proteins
Phagocytosis691views