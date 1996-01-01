18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Animal Viruses: RNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
A positive ssRNA virus:
Virus X, a (-) ssRNA virus, cannot replicate its genome without bringing what into the host cell?
(+/-) dsRNA viruses are most similar to which other type of virus?
The molecule serving as mRNA can be incorporated in the newly synthesized virus
capsids of all of the following except
a. + strand RNA picornaviruses.
b. + strand RNA togaviruses.
c. strand RNA rhabdoviruses.
d. double-stranded RNA reoviruses.
e. Rotavirus.
A virus with RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
a. synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.
b. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from an RNA template.
c. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from a DNA template.
d. transcribes mRNA from DNA.
e. none of the above
Which of the following would be the first step in the biosynthesis of a virus with reverse transcriptase?
a. A complementary strand of RNA must be synthesized.
b. Double-stranded RNA must be synthesized.
c. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from an RNA template.
d. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from a DNA template.
e. none of the above