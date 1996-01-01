The Griffith Experiment

In Griffith's classical experiments on transformation, which of the following scenarios led to a dead mouse? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule

b. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule

c. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule and a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule

d. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule