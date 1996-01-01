16. Microbial Genetics
Methods of Inducing Mutations
5-Bromouracil is structurally similar to a nucleobase and can be inserted into the DNA and perform base- pairing. 5-Bromouracil is a base ________ for the base thymine.525views3rank
Which of the following statements about mutagens and carcinogens is true?1002views4rank
Which of the following wavelengths of light cause Thymine dimer mutations?525views5rank
Acquired antibiotic resistance can include all of the following except:
a. altering an enzyme that a given drug may target.
b. making endospores.
c. altering a point of entry for a drug.
d. making enzymes that inactivate a drug.
e. increasing the number of efflux pumps that are active in a cell.613views
Label the following as a biological, chemical, or physical mutagen:
UV radiation:
Transposons:
Cigarette smoke:
Viruses:
X-rays:
Plasmids:
Alcohol:707views
The drugs ddC and AZT are used to treat AIDS.
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
ddC (2', 3'- dideoxycytidine AZT (3'-azido-2', 3'- dideoxythymidine)
Based on their chemical structures, what is their mode of action?585views
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.462views