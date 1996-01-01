20. Adaptive Immunity
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers is a major difference between cell-mediated and humoral immunity?619views5rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a component of TCRs?508views4rank
- Multiple Choice
What is the importance of the variable region of T-cell receptors?519views1rank
- Multiple Choice
A naive lymphocyte:488views3rank
- Textbook Question
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.499views
- Textbook Question
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.450views
- Textbook Question
Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.
1. ___ Plasma cell
2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell
3. ___ Th2 cell
4. ___ Dendritic cell
A. MHC II molecule
B. Interleukin 4
C. Perforin and granzyme
D. Immunoglobulin458views