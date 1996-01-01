1. Introduction to Microbiology
Importance of Microorganisms
Which of the following is a beneficial activity of microorganisms?
Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?
Which of the following is true of the normal human microbiota?
Briefly state the role microorganisms play in each of the following:
a. biological control of pests
b. recycling of elements
c. normal microbiota
d. sewage treatment
e. human insulin production
f. vaccine production
g. biofilms
It is possible to purchase the following microorganisms in a retail store. Provide a reason for buying each.
a. Bacillus thuringiensis
b. Saccharomyces
NAME IT These organisms are important in sewage treatment and can produce a fuel used for home heating and for generating electricity.
Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?
a. application of oil-degrading bacteria to an oil spill
b. application of bacteria to a crop to prevent frost damage
c. fixation of gaseous nitrogen into usable nitrogen
d. production by bacteria of a human protein such as interferon
e. all of the above
Which group of organisms contributes most to the decomposition of dead organisms?