Which of the following characteristics regarding eukaryotic organelles supports the endosymbiotic theory? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Eukaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like prokaryotic ribosomes.

b. Mitochondria and chloroplasts have 70S ribosomes like prokaryotes.

c. Mitochondria and chloroplasts are double-membrane organelles similar in size to bacteria.

d. Mitochondria and chloroplasts have their own circular chromosome.

e. Eukaryotes can have cell walls like prokaryotes.