18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Introduction to Viruses
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
When packaged in the virus, the complex of nucleic acid and protein is known as the:1448views29rank
- Multiple Choice
Which component of a virus allows the virus to bind to and enter the host cell?1304views10rank
- Multiple Choice
The SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) is an enveloped, icosahedral virus. What characteristics does the SARS-CoV-2 virus have?
a) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is round in shape with an outer lipid bilayer.
b) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a complex-shaped virus with an outer lipid bilayer.
c) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is helical in shape and is considered a 'naked' virus.
d) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is round in shape and is considered a 'naked' virus.1741views13rank
- Textbook Question
NAME IT This virus family, normally associated with AIDS, may be useful for gene therapy.519views
- Textbook Question
Why do we classify viruses as obligatory intracellular parasites?884views
- Textbook Question
List the four properties that define a virus. What is a virion?983views
- Textbook Question
Recall from Chapter 1 that Koch's postulates are used to determine the etiology of a
disease. Why is it difficult to determine the etiology of
a. a viral infection, such as influenza?
b. cancer?621views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following contributes to the high level of variability in the influenza virus?7views