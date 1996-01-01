Review of Prokaryotic Surface Structures

Match the structures with their descriptions following. A letter may be used more than once or not at all, and more than one letter may be correct for each blank.





____ Glycocalyx

____ Flagella

____ Axial filaments

____ Cilia

____ Fimbriae

____ Pili

____ Hami









A. Bristlelike projections found in quantities of 100 or more

B. Long whip

C. Responsible for conjugation

D. “Sweet cup” composed of polysaccharides and/or polypeptides

E. Numerous “grappling-hook” projections

F. Responsible for motility of spirochetes

G. Extensions not used for cell motility

H. Made of tubulin in eukaryotes

I. Made of flagellin in bacteria