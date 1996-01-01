10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Methanopyrus kandleri is a species of archaea that lives in the hydrothermal vents of the Pacific Ocean. This species' optimal temperatures are between 100-122 ºC. This species also does not require oxygen, as it survives off of hydrogen gas and releases methane gas. What environmental classifications would this archaeal species fit into?899views10rank
- Multiple Choice
Acidobacterium capsulatum is a species of bacteria that grows better in the absence of oxygen but can survive if oxygen is present. This species of bacteria also thrives in soil and water with a pH between 3.0 and 6.0. What environmental classifications would this bacterial species fit into?807views5rank1comments
- Textbook Question
NAME IT A prokaryotic cell hitched a ride to Earth on a space shuttle from some unknown planet. The organism is a psychrophile, an obligate halophile, and an obligate aerobe. Based on the characteristics of the microbe, describe the planet.514views
- Textbook Question
Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?633views
- Textbook Question
Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to
a. add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube.
b. affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it.
c. add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor.
d. find an alternative to this step.
e. none of the above486views
- Textbook Question
Barophiles _______.
a. cannot cause diseases in humans
b. live at normal barometric pressure
c. die if put under high pressure
d. thrive in warm air519views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is considered the most important environmental factor influencing bacterial growth?12views