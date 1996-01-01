8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
What biomolecule does a ribosome synthesize in all types of cells?
Using the map above, which of the following is NOT a component of the cytoskeleton in eukaryotic cells?
Using the map above, what two organelles produce cellular energy in eukaryotic cells?
Which of the following is NOT part of the Eukaryotic endomembrane system?
Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:
a. Apicomplexa
b. ciliates
c. dinoflagellates
d. Microsporidia
These are nonmotile parasites with special organelles for penetrating host tissue.
The presence of which of the following would be helpful in distinguishing a prokaryote from a eukaryote? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Peptidoglycan
b. Phospholipids
c. A cell wall
d. A nucleus
e. Chloroplasts
f. Ribosomes
g. Ability to carry out active transport
h. DNA
Match the organelle to the function <IMAGE>
Match the terms with their descriptions following. Only one description is intended for each term.
____ Ribosome
____ Cytoskeleton
____ Centriole
____ Nucleus
____ Mitochondrion
____ Chloroplast
____ ER
____ Golgi body
____ Peroxisome
A. Site of protein synthesis
B. Contains enzymes to neutralize hydrogen peroxide
C. Functions as the transport system within a eukaryotic cell
D. Allows contraction of the cell
E. Site of most DNA in eukaryotes
F. Contains microtubules in "9 + 0" arrangement
G. Light-harvesting organelle
H. Packages large molecules for export from a cell
I. Its internal membranes are sites for ATP production