7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Gram-Negative Cell Walls
Which of the following components of the gram-negative cell wall anchors the outer membrane to the thin peptidoglycan layer?913views9rank
What part of Lipopolysaccharide is the endotoxin during bacterial infections?781views5rank
Which of the following statements regarding porins is TRUE?883views11rank
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–4.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-negative bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?518views
Which of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterobacteriales
b. Lactobacillales
c. Legionellales
d. Pasteurellales
e. Vibrionales595views
Which of the following is an intracellular parasite?
a. Rickettsia
b. Mycobacterium
c. Bacillus
d. Staphylococcus
e. Streptococcus586views
When Legionella was newly discovered, why was it classified with the pseudomonads?
a. It is a pathogen.
b. It is an aerobic gram-negative rod.
c. It is difficult to culture.
d. It is found in water.
e. none of the above678views
The cell wall of Gram-negative organisms:405views3rank