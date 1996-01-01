14. DNA Replication
Discovering the Structure of DNA
The scientist/s that was/were given credit for first determining the structure of DNA is/are:3280views16rank
The scientist/s that used x-ray diffraction to help reveal the structure of DNA is/are:3196views21rank
In the polymerization of DNA, a phosphodiester bond is formed between a phosphate group of the nucleotide being added and which of the following atoms or molecules of the last nucleotide in the DNA strand?6209views39rank
Within a double-stranded DNA molecule, adenine (A) forms hydrogen bonds with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) forms hydrogen bonds with guanine (G). What is the significance of the structural arrangement?6211views34rank
Does the statement apply to DNA, RNA, or both?
a. Contains uracil
b. Usually double stranded
c. Found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells
d. Contains thymine
e. Is made by transcription
f. Contains adenine
g. Made of nucleotides
h. Contains ribose
i. Contains phosphodiester bonds
j. Built in a 5' to 3' direction531views
How is a ribonucleotide different from a deoxyribonucleotide?976views
Which of the following forms ionic bonds with eukaryotic DNA and stabilizes it?
a. chromatin
b. bacteriocin
c. histone
d. nucleoid494views
Which of the following is a true statement concerning prokaryotic chromosomes?
a. They typically have two or three origins of replication.
b. They contain single-stranded DNA.
c. They are located in the cytosol.
d. They are associated in linear pairs.511views