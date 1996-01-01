21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be considered a sign of a disease or infection?1070views6rank
- Multiple Choice
Diseases or infections that can be transmitted from one individuals to another are categorized as what types of diseases?1017views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following illnesses is an example of a noncommunicable disease?852views4rank
- Open Question
Determine if the diseases below are communicable or noncommunicable diseases.
A. Communicable Disease. B. Noncommunicable Disease.
_____ 1) Lung Cancer. _____ 3) HIV. _____ 5) Diabetes.
_____ 2) Measles. _____ 4) Stroke. _____ 6) Covid-19.422views9rank
- Multiple Choice
Pathogens that are very virulent are more likely to cause disease than pathogens that are less virulent (Virulence:the ability of a pathogen to cause and infection/disease). The infectious dose for Virus X is must lower than the infectious dose of Virus Y. Which virus is more virulent?1298views4rank
- Textbook Question
Differentiate the terms in each of the following pairs:
a. etiology and pathogenesis
b. infection and disease
c. communicable disease and noncommunicable disease624views
- Textbook Question
Among hospital patients who have infections, one-third did not enter the hospital with the infection but rather acquired it in the hospital. How do they acquire these infections? What is the method of transmission of these infections? What is the reservoir of infection?586views
- Textbook Question
The emergence of new infectious diseases is probably due to all of the following except
a. the need of bacteria to cause disease.
b. the ability of humans to travel by air.
c. changing environments (e.g., flood, drought, pollution).
d. a pathogen crossing the species barrier.
e. the increasing human population.661views