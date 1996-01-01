5. Molecules of Microbiology
Lipids
- Multiple Choice
Which type of fatty acids only contain Carbon-Carbon single bonds?
a) Unsaturated.
b) Saturated.
c) Trans fats.
d) Steroids.
- Multiple Choice
A triglyceride is a form of _______ composed of ___________.
a) Lipid ; fatty acids & Glucose.
b) Lipid ; Fatty acids & Glycerol.
c) Carbohydrate ; Fatty acids only.
d) Lipid ; Ribose.
- Multiple Choice
How do phospholipids interact with water molecules?
a) The polar heads avoid water; the nonpolar tails attract water (because water is polar and opposites attract).
b) Phospholipids do not interact with water because water is polar and lipids are nonpolar.
c) The polar heads interact with water; the nonpolar tails do not.
d) Phospholipids dissolve in water.
- Multiple Choice
The molecule shown the figure is a ________.
a) Fatty acid.
b) Wax.
c) Steroid.
d) Triacylglycerol.
e) Phospholipid.
- Textbook Question
DRAW IT Draw a simple lipid, and show how it could be modified to a phospholipid.793views
- Textbook Question
Complete the table: <IMAGE>619views
- Textbook Question
Cholesterol is best described as
a. a lipid.
b. a sterol.
c. an alcohol.
d. a fat.
e. a wax.
- Textbook Question
Label the following fatty acids as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated. <IMAGE>561views