9. Microscopes
Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes
- Open Question
Match the microscope with its function.
1. _____ Creates high contrast, 3D images of deep structures and time lapse images.
2. _____ Creates 2D images from a beam of electrons passing through a specimen.
3. _____ Creates images where the specimen's dense structures appear darker than the gray background.
4. _____ Allows the scientist to view stained or unstained specimens on a bright background.
5. _____ A light microscope with extremely high resolution.
6. _____ Creates 3D images from a beam of electrons scattering off a specimen's surface.
7. _____ Creates very detailed, high contrast, 3D images of live specimens.
8. _____ Allows the scientist to view specimens against a dark background.
9. _____ Creates high contrast, 3D images that show several planes of focus in the specimen.
- Textbook Question
Which type of microscope would be best to use to observe each of the following?
a. a stained bacterial smear
b. unstained bacterial cells: the cells are small, and no detail is needed
c. unstained live tissue when it is desirable to see some intracellular detail
d. a sample that emits light when illuminated with ultraviolet light
e. intracellular detail of a cell that is 1μm long
f. unstained live cells in which intracellular structures are shown in color
- Textbook Question
Three-dimensional images of live cells can be produced with
a. darkfield microscopy.
b. fluorescence microscopy.
c. transmission electron microscopy.
d. confocal microscopy.
e. phase-contrast microscopy.
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a modification of a compound light microscope?
a. brightfield microscopy
b. darkfield microscopy
c. electron microscopy
d. phase-contrast microscopy
e. fluorescence microscopy