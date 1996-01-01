11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
_______________ inhibit the growth of bacteria & ____________________ kill bacteria.747views7rank
- Textbook Question
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-
dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth <IMAGE>
Which disinfectant is the most effective?539views
- Textbook Question
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-
dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth <IMAGE>
Which disinfectant(s) is (are) bactericidal?
a. A,B,C, and D
b. A,C, and D
c. A only
d. B only
e. none of the above530views
- Textbook Question
All of the following are modes of action of antiviral drugs except
a. inhibition of protein synthesis at 70S ribosomes.
b. inhibition of DNA synthesis.
c. inhibition of RNA synthesis.
d. inhibition of uncoating.
e. All of the above are modes of action of antiviral drugs.793views
- Textbook Question
A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription.
b. It disrupts translation.
c. It interferes with DNA replication.
d. It causes mutations.
e. It alters proteins.604views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following materials require high-level germicides for proper disinfection?22views
- Multiple ChoiceThe preservation of beef jerky from microbial growth relies on which method of microbial control?29views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is considered a safe and commonly used type of disinfectant for household surfaces?13views