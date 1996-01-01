7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Gram-Positive Cell Walls
The cell wall of Gram-positive bacteria:
- Multiple Choice
___________ are sugar polymers found in the cell wall of gram-positive bacteria.
- Multiple Choice
Teichoic acids are typically found:
- Textbook Question
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–4.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in an aqueous solution of lysozyme and 10% sucrose?
- Textbook Question
You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. ribosomes.
b. mitochondria.
c. an endoplasmic reticulum.
d. a Golgi complex.
e. all of the above905views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following terms is the most specific?
a. bacillus
b. Bacillus
c. gram-positive
d. endospore-forming rods and cocci
e. anaerobic616views
Which two types of acids are characteristic components of the Gram-positive cell wall, in addition to peptidoglycan?