18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections
- Multiple Choice
Diseases of short duration frequently followed by long-term immunity are referred to as:
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following viral infections is considered an acute infection? (Answer choices show the name of the virus and the time it remains present in the body).
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about acute viral infections is false?
- Multiple Choice
A vaccine to a virus allows the body to be exposed to the virus and not get sick. This allows the body to recognize the virus and better fight the virus if the person does become infected. How would a vaccine help someone deal with a virus which causes an acute infection?
- Textbook Question
Persistent viral infections such as (a) ________ might be caused by (b) ________ that are (c) ________.
- Textbook Question
Complete the following table:
<IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Larry goes to his local Red Cross center to donate blood for the first time. A few weeks later a Red Cross agent contacts him to ask him to come in for a confidential meeting. During the meeting, Larry learns that his blood tested positive for hepatitis. He claims to be in excellent health and doesn’t believe the diagnosis. What virus does Larry most likely have? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Hepatitis A
b. Hepatitis B
c. Hepatitis C
d. Hepatitis D
e. Hepatitis E
- Textbook Question
Most cases of croup are caused by (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. bacteria.
b. viruses.
c. trauma injuries.
d. fungi.
e. allergens.