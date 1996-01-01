19. Innate Immunity
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules
Which of the following is likely to be a response by a receptor protein to an approaching signal molecule?517views
Which of the following statements about cell surface receptors is incorrect?476views
Why are adhesion molecules considered a form of cell communication in immune responses?535views1rank
If the endothelial cells of the blood vessels in the body did not possess adhesion molecules, which of the following would occur?
a) The immune cells which respond to infection or injury would not be able to leave the blood stream.
b) The immune cells would not be able to detect where the infection is in the body.
c) The immune cells would not be able to phagocytose the infecting microbes and damaged tissue.
d) The blood vessels would adhere to the immune cells allowing them entry to infected regions of the body.471views2rank
A drug that binds to mannose on human cells would prevent
a. the entrance of Vibrio enterotoxin.
b. the attachment of pathogenic E. coli.
c. the action of botulinum toxin.
d. streptococcal pneumonia.
e. the action of diphtheria toxin.513views
How does a phagocyte “know” it is in contact with a pathogen instead of another body cell?667views
How do NOD proteins differ from Toll-like receptors?555views