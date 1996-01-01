19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to Inflammation
Which of the following answers is an inflammatory mediator that stimulates vasodilation allowing immune cells to enter the site of infection?654views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would not result in an episode of acute inflammation?607views
- Multiple Choice
A scientist is analyzing the cells from a granuloma tissue sample. Which type of immune cell is the scientist least likely to find in this sample?554views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The disease tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection characterized by granulomas typically found in the lungs. What characteristics would a TB granuloma have?1055views
- Textbook Question
Define inflammation, and list its characteristics.1066views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following would be the most likely immediate consequence of an aseptic tissue injury? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Monocytosis
b. Complement activation
c. Eosinophilia
d. Fever
e. Inflammation610views
- Textbook Question
Which would be expected to contribute to chronic inflammation? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. A reduced innate defense
b. Fever
c. Persistent tissue injury
d. Glucocorticosteroids
e. Antihistamines611views
- Textbook Question
Farmer’s lung is a hypersensitivity pneumonitis resulting from __________.
a. a type I hypersensitivity reaction to grass pollen
b. a type II hypersensitivity to red cells in the lung
c. a type III hypersensitivity to mold spores
d. a type IV hypersensitivity to bacterial antigens474views