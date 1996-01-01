1. Introduction to Microbiology
Experimental Design
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Open Question
Jonathan wants to know which style/model of paper airplane is going to win the contest by traveling the furthest. He designs 5 different models of paper airplanes and drops each of them from the same height of 20 meters. He records the distance that each plane travels before it hits the ground. What are the independent and dependent variables of Jonathan's experiment?
Independent Variable:______________________________________
Dependent Variable:_______________________________________1453views57rank2comments
- Multiple Choice
In an experiment to test the effect of temperature bacterial reproduction rate, temperature would be the:3964views49rank
- Multiple Choice
The temperature at which an alligator's egg is incubated will determine the sex of the offspring. The dependent and the independent variables in this experiment are ________.4546views51rank
- Multiple Choice
A scientist wants to study the effects of nitrogen on wheat plants. They set up an experiment with 4 groups of plants:group A gets 20 pounds of nitrogen per acre, group B gets 40 pounds per acre, group C gets 60 pounds per acre, and group D gets 0 pounds per acre. Which of the following is the control group? Is it a positive or negative control group?3468views54rank