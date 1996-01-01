21. Principles of Disease
The Human Microbiome
- Multiple Choice
Scientists commonly call humans 'superorganisms'. What is this description referring to?
a) Humans are the most intelligent and influential organisms on the planet.
b) Each human is an ecosystem for trillions of microorganisms.
c) Humans are the only organisms that determine the success of other organism species.
d) Each human is host to a unique species of microorganism.1116views6rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers does not include an example of transient microbiota?926views5rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following influences the types and amounts of microorganisms found in and on your body?856views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Recent research suggests that babies born via cesarean section are more at risk for developing allergies. Why might this be?842views2rank
- Textbook Question
Following is a list of fungi, their methods of entry into the body, and sites of infections they cause. Categorize each type of mycosis as cutaneous, opportunistic, subcutaneous, superficial, or systemic.
<IMAGE>618views
- Textbook Question
NAME IT Identify the structures of this eukaryote, which has an affinity for keratin.
<IMAGE>607views
- Textbook Question
Why are some organisms that constitute the normal microbiota described as commensals, whereas others are described as mutualistic?587views
- Textbook Question
This microbe is acquired by humans as infants and is essential for good health. Acquiring a closely related strain causes severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. What is the microbe?612views