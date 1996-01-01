10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
The prefix photo- indicates that an organism will make use of _______ for energy purposes.770views6rank
- Multiple Choice
Biologists can divide living organisms into two groups:autotrophs and heterotrophs, which differ in _________.704views6rank
- Multiple Choice
Organisms that use organic molecules as their source of carbon are called:918views5rank
- Multiple Choice
Organisms that use CO2 as their source of carbon are called1878views6rank
- Textbook Question
Nitrogen and phosphorus added to beaches following an oil spill encourage the growth of natural oil-degrading bacteria. Explain why the bacteria do not grow if nitrogen and phosphorus are not added.565views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?
a. cholesterol
b. water
c. vitamins
d. heme562views
- Textbook Question
In a defined medium, ________.
a. the exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. blood may be included
d. organic chemicals are excluded515views
- Textbook Question
All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.492views