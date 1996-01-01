4. Water
Acids and Bases
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following reactions is most consistent with that of a base?
a) NH4+ → NH3 + H+
b) H2CO3 → HCO3- + H+
c) NaOH → Na+ + OH-
d) HCl → H+ + Cl-3584views62rank
- Multiple Choice
The addition of an acid like HCl to an aqueous solution (pure water) would result in:
a) An increase in pH only.
b) Both the release of H+ and an increase in pH.
c) Both the release of H+ and a decrease in pH.
d) The release of H+ into the solution only.
e) A decrease in pH only.3510views47rank
- Multiple Choice
In what way(s) do bases work to increase the pH of a solution?
a) Increasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
b) Decreasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
c) Decreasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
d) Increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
e) Both a & b.
f) Both c & d.3854views62rank
- Textbook Question
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
HNO₃ →H⁺ + NO⁻₃539views
- Textbook Question
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
H₂SO₄ →2H⁺ + SO²₄⁻521views
- Textbook Question
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
NaOH → Na⁺ + OH⁻513views
- Textbook Question
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
MgSO₄ → Mg²⁺ + SO²₄⁻547views