9. Microscopes
Light Microscopes that Increase Contrast
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
What type of microscopy uses a special condenser that only allows light scattered by the specimen to reach the objective lens and causes the specimen to appear bright?629views10rank
- Multiple Choice
This form of microscope is able to refract light off of the dense structures of a cell making them appear brighter than the gray background.564views10rank
- Multiple Choice
The microscope that increases contrast and allows the specimen to appear three-dimensional is the...698views8rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following microscope types would be least useful in viewing unstained living cells?615views6rank
- Textbook Question
In 1996, scientists described a new tapeworm parasite that had killed at least one person. The initial examination of the patient’s abdominal mass was most likely made using
a. brightfield microscopy.
b. darkfield microscopy.
c. electron microscopy.
d. phase-contrast microscopy.
e. fluorescence microscopy.571views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following types of microscopes produces a three- dimensional image with a shadowed appearance?
a. simple microscope
b. differential interference contrast microscope
c. fluorescence microscope
d. transmission electron microscope539views